ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0103

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $27.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01031778 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $127.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

