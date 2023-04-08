Ethereum Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $223.32 billion and approximately $5.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,853.92 or 0.06638123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003064 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.