Ethereum Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $223.32 billion and approximately $5.15 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,853.92 or 0.06638123 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062745 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021243 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039257 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007022 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017536 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003064 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.