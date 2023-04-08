Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.75.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Etsy by 2,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

