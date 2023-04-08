European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
European Wax Center Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.58. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $32.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
