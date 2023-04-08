European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.58. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $32.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.