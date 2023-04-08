Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Trading Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Evans Bancorp traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 2,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

