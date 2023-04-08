Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,783 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $84,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

