Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

