Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

