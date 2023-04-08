FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,831. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

