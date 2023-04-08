FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.92. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 26,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
