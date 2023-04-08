FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.92. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 26,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.