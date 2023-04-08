FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,000. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,967. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

