Filecoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00020727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $229.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 413,438,174 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

