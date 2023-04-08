Financial Comparison: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $1.85 billion 2.19 $428.29 million $1.39 10.00

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 23.10% 11.30% 1.19%

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Old National Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

