FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Shares Down 2.3%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 3,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 140,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

