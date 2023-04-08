First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 5th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 7.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $42,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $998.86. The stock had a trading volume of 232,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $784.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,016.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

