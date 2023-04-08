First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,206.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $538.00.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

FCNCA opened at $998.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $749.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,016.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

