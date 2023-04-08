First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

DE traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

