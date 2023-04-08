First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $342,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,258,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after buying an additional 522,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,567,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

