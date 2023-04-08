First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $684,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,696 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

