First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.47. 2,357,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

