First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.95. 1,756,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,379. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

