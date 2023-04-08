First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.58. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 13,667 shares.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
