First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 1,076,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 925,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.