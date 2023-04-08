First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 1,076,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 925,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

