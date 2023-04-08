First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.68. Approximately 69,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 327,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.