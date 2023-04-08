First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.48. 1,041,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 656,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

