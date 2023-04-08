Flare (FLR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $433.48 million and $5.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,499,089,737 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,498,535,287.640812 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03446282 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,534,250.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

