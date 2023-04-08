Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $789,987.18 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

