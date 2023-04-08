Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.39. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,503 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

