Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Fortinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.