Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,699 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 3,198,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,214. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

