Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

