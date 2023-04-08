Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,373 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.