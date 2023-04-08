Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,597,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 2,425,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

