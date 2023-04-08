Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,360. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

