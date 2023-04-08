Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2,521.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

