Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $50.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $50,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

