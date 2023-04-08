Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,391 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.