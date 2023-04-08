Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.
Fox Factory Price Performance
NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
