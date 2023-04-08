Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.