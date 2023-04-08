Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.44 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $111.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.