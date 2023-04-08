Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.