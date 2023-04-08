Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $465.59

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 465.59 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($5.91). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 469 ($5.82), with a volume of 635,840 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDEV. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Frontier Developments Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 862.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market capitalization of £184.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($30,923.99). In other Frontier Developments news, insider Alex Bevis bought 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($35,623.45). Also, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($30,923.99). Company insiders own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

