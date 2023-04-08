Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.31. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 27,166 shares.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

