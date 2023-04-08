G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.97

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

