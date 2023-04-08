General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

GM stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

