GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
GeoPark Price Performance
GeoPark stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoPark (GPRK)
