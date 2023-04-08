Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

