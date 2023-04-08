GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $78.29

GMX (GMX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. GMX has a market cap of $674.59 million and $20.79 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for $78.29 or 0.00279819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,013,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,616,150 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

