GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Raised to $8.50

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
