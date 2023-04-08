GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Raised to $8.50

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

