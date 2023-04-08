Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.49.

Golden Valley Mines Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

