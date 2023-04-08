Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $159,033.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 637,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,986,754.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 5,330 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $165,230.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,451. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,611 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $159,033.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,986,754.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,052 shares of company stock worth $507,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

GNTY opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $319.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $37.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

